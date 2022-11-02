EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Round up your friends and join Habitat for Humanity of Evansville at this year’s Hard Hats and High Heels event.

Organizers say Hard Hats and High Heels is Habitat’s signature fundraising event, hosted by Habitat’s Young Professionals of Evansville (HYPE). Organizers say this event offers a program with Future Homeowners, dinner, and silent and live auctions. Habitat for Humanity of Evansville says it would like people to help reach its goal of raising $50,000 toward the construction of its HYPE home build.

The location is Bally’s Evansville on November 9. At 5:30 p.m., doors will open, followed by a cocktail hour and hors d’oeuvres. At 6:30 p.m., dinner will be served, and the program begins. This year’s theme is “Home on the Range”, so “western wear” is encouraged but cocktail attire is allowed otherwise. Tickets cost $60 per person, and you can get tickets here.