Hardwood Booster Club food booth open for business

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The first food booths are beginning to open for the socially distanced 2020 West Side Nut Club Fall Festival, and among them is the Hardwood Booster Club.

The organization raises money to provide uniforms and supplies to kids wanting to get involved in baseball.

Signs are posted for social distancing, letting customers know where to stand while they wait to order from their menu. Menu items include ribeyes, tenderloins, portabella mushrooms, burgers, hot dogs, haystacks, chicken & dumplins, and deep fried desserts.

The booth is open Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. To pre-order or request delivery, call or text the numbers listed on their Facebook page.

(This story was originally published on September 25, 2020)

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on September 25, 2020)

