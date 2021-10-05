Harlem Globetrotters coming to Owensboro Sportscenter

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – The Harlem Globetrotters Spread Game Tour is coming to the Owensboro Sportscenter.

The Globetrotters will appear on the court for a dunk contest with the Generals on January 6, 2022 at 7 p.m. After the game, fans will get the chance to get autographs from members of the Globetrotters.

Tickets start at $23 and will go on sale on, October 12 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available at the Owensboro Convention Center Box Office, by phone at 270-297-9932, online here or at the Harlem Globetrotters’ website. Additional processing fees apply to all ticket sales.

