Harmonie Park will reopen for holiday weekend after flooding

(WEHT) – Officials are planning business as usual at Harmonie State Park this holiday weekend after flooding on Sunday.

High waters damaged a road in the park during Sunday’s high water. The flooding was severe enough that campers in the park were told to evacuate.

Most of the park remains closed but INDOT crews looked at the damage and decided it could be repaired in time for the Fourth of July weekend.

(This story was originally published on June 29, 2020).

