Harrison High School Warrior Command holding community performance on Tuesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – There are a lot of proud parents, teachers and students in the Tri-State as we have an impressive number of high school marching bands who have made it all the way through the competitive season and are on their way to Lucas Oil Stadium to compete for a state title.

One of those bands, the Harrison High School Warrior Command is holding a community performance on Tuesday night. Eyewitness News spoke to Courtney Calhoun, the senior drum major for the Warrior Command, to talk about what the community can expect.