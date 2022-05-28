EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – It may not have rained on Harrison High School Warriors’ parade but it sure did rain on their graduation. However, the graduates would now allow the rain to ruin their night on May 25.

In fact, the rain might have given the graduates one last special memory that will live on social media. The post for the Warriors has gone viral and is continuing to grow to set record levels for the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation (EVSC).

“The EVSC heavily uses social media to promote the great things happening in our schools. Our previous high for reach data was 125,000 people reached on one of our Facebook posts during the early weeks of the pandemic,” said EVSC spokesman Jason Woebkenberg. “This post with pictures from Harrison with lots of rain and nothing but proud, smiling faces has reached 750,000 Facebook feeds so far and is continuing to grow at a rate we have never experienced before. The vast majority of comments are very positive and are focusing on how our students were full of joy and enthusiasm, even though the weather didn’t exactly cooperate.”

The Facebook post and photos of Harrison High School’s graduation to remember can be seen on the EVSC page.