HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Harry Potter book series will come to life this weekend in Tell City.

The 2nd annual Harry Potter Experience will be hosted on Sunday March 26 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Tell City Regional Arts. Entry costs $10 for any participating witch or wizard, and organizers say several new activity stations have been added from last year. Organizers also partnered with the Perry County Public Library and they will be reading The Tale of Three Brothers.

Gretchen Ross had the opportunity to speak with Colleen Reed of Tell City Regional Arts to discuss the event. You can view their full interview in the video player above.