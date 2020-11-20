HART changing some bus routes

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) Due to lower ridership, Henderson Area Rapid Transit is making adjustments to its routes.

Beginning Monday, HART will operate from 6:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The 6 a.m. Weaverton and Eastgate routes will be halted. The last routes will leave the transfer point at 4:30 p.m.

HART is also limiting trips to essential ones only, which includes transportation to work, grocery/errands and medical appointments.

This new schedule is subject to change. Anyone with questions regarding the new schedule can call 270-831-1824.

(This story was originally published on November 20, 2020)

