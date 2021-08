HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Henderson Area Rapid Transit is making some alterations to its routes starting on Saturday.

Officials say that because of staffing issues, the Shopper Shuttle route will not be labeled as such and the route will be served by the East End/Eastgate bus in tandem with the North route. Officials also say that the availability of Paratransit vehicles on Saturdays may be subject to reduced hours.

Officials say the new schedule will be evaluated in September.