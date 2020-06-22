HART offering free rides to voters in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Area Rapid Transit will offer free bus rides to voters who show their “I voted” sticker on Tuesday in Henderson.

The HART “shopper shuttle” bus route will stop near the main entrance to Henderson County High School, which is the only in-person voting location in the county.

If you want to use the shuttle, Hart officials suggest to vote as early as possible to allow for enough time for a ride.

(This story was originally published on June 22, 2020)

