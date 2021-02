HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Because of hazardous road conditions and a forecast for more treacherous weather and accumulating snow, Henderson Area Rapid Transit announced it is suspending service Monday at noon.

Routes will are scheduled to resume at 9 a.m. on Thursday, if conditions allow. Depending on snow accumulation over the next few days, this is subject to change.

(This story was originally published on February 15, 2021)