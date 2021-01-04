HART temporarily limiting service due to driver unavailability

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Henderson Area Rapid Transit (HART) announced it is temporarily limiting its service to on-demand requests for transportation to medical offices, grocery stores and pharmacies because of the unavailability of drivers.

Henderson officials say telephone service to the HART garage is spotty due to a carrier issue.

To request on-demand bus service, call 270-831-1200 and your information will be relayed to the HART office.

(This story was originally published on January 3, 2021)