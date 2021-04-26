HART to offer free transportation to federal vaccine clinic

HENDERSON, Ky. – In support of the Community Vaccination Center (CVC) announced last week, Henderson Area Rapid Transit (HART) will provide free transportation to the Community Vaccination Center on KY-351 (Zion Road). HART will offer pickup and drop off within the city of Henderson at no charge.

HART will operate from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday starting Thursday. The service will continue for 6 to 8 weeks. Call 270-831-1249, 270-831-1244, 270-831-1824 or 270-831-1826 for a ride.

Audubon Area Community Services/GRITS Transportation program is also making transportation to COVID-19 vaccinations available free of charge. To use this service, passengers must schedule appointments 24 hours in advance and must have a prescheduled appointment for the vaccine.

Trips will be provided within the passenger’s home County or an adjoining County. Passengers must have address of pick-up point and destination prior to scheduling transport.

Call (270) 686-1651 or (800) 816-3511 to schedule.

(This story was originally published on April 26, 2021)