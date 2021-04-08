Hartford man shot in the hand after deputies say he approached them with a knife and hammer

HARTFORD, Ky (WEHT) When Ohio County Sheriff’s deputies approached a Hartford man to serve multiple arrest warrants, they asked him to drop his hammer and knife. When he didn’t comply, deputies say they fired at him.

Deputies were trying to serve multiple arrest warrants on Patrick Logan Bunch, 29, around 1:45 p.m. Thursday at the Mulberry Court Apartments on McCreary Court. When Bunch failed to drop the hammer and knife, and continued toward the deputies, Deputy Katie Pate fired her weapon, hitting Bunch in the hand.

Bunch was taken to the hospital before being arrested. He is being held in the Ohio County Detention Center on several charges including attempted murder of a police officer, making and trafficking meth, and resisting arrest. A mug shot of Bunch was not immediately available.

(This story was originally published on April 8, 2021)