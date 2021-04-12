Hartford man shot in the hand by deputies makes first court appearance

OHIO CO, Ky (WEHT) – An Ohio County man made his first appearance in court Monday after last week’s officer-involved shooting.

Patrick Bunch, 29, of Hartford, faces several charges including attempted murder and manufacturing meth. He was appointed an attorney Monday.

Kentucky State Police say sheriff’s deputies served an arrest warrant for Bunch at an apartment complex in Hartford.

Troopers say Bunch approached deputies with a hammer and knife. Then a deputy shot him in the hand.

Bunch remains in the Ohio County Jail.

(This story was originally published on April 12, 2021)