HART’s Shopper Shuttle is back

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Henderson Area Rapid Transit has announced that it will be resuming its Shopper Shuttle route as of December 13.

Because of staffing issues and low passenger numbers, for a few months the Shopper Shuttle had been combined with the East Gate Route and the North Route, which increased the length of time it took to complete the entire loop. Shopper Shuttle is a 30-minute run that transports riders along Second Street to its shopping centers and also to areas on U.S. 41-North.

Also, HART will be resuming the 5 p.m. run on both the East Gate and Weaverton routes. HART hours are 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Riders are still required to wear masks inside buses and asked to take every measure to maintain “social distancing.” The Transportation Safety Administration, also known as the TSA has extended the mask requirement until March 18, 2022. Masks must be worn over both the nose and mouth while on public transit.