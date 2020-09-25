Haunted houses continue during pandemic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- In a little more than a month ghosts and ghouls will be out celebrating Halloween. But before we make it to October 31st some Halloween fun is beginning this weekend in Evansville.

Two haunted houses downtown are getting ready to open up for scaring. But with the coronavirus pandemic, there will be CDC guidelines in place. The show will go on at the Olde Courthouse Catacombs and the House of Lecter.

“We thought at the very beginning that it didn’t look likely until two months ago when the governor said out with his new mandate to wear masks,” Phil Wolter says.

Phil Wolter says during those months when he thought he’d have to cancel, he came up with ways to protect everyone doing the scaring and being scared, “we take the temperature of every single team member here every day when they come in and we document that.”

Hand sanitizer, social distance markers, dressing rooms are different for characters this year, make-up won’t be shared like year’s past. Same as guests, characters will be wearing masks of a different sort.

“Masks we wear may not necessarily be as gentle as what you see right here.” Wolter says guests will be separated into small groups of no more than 10. This week Governor Eric Holcomb announced the shift to phase five in the reopening plan. Allowing for larger gatherings and easing restrictions on entertainment venues.

“Restaurants are up at 100% and we could be too but we’re going to keep it down. Keep a pulse rate where we send in fewer people at a time,” Wolter says.

Every night the haunted houses will be disinfected. Wolter says there is a plan in place if someone tests positive as a result of the haunted houses but he hopes it doesn’t come to that as he believes people are eager to get out and celebrate this year.

(This story was originally published on September 24, 2020)