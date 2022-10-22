HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT)- There’s nothing like Autumn in the Tri-State. The leaves are changing colors as they fall, the air at those Friday night football games is crisp, and there are plenty of places to get properly spooked before Halloween.

Back for the first time since 2018, Terror on the Trail promises all the haunted attractions crowds clamor for this time of year, but with a special twist- proceeds from the trail are donated to local families in need dealing with costly medical bills.

Organizer Matt Gibson says he was inspired to make an impact after a family friend’s child dealt with severe medical issues. Gibson says the situation was so dire that the child was initially expected to die but survived after months of treatment and “medical miracles.” Still, that left the family with “burdensome” financial debt and stress so Gibson launched Terror on the Trail to help them out.

Now, over a decade later, Gibson says he still has a calling to help- calling it his ministry and a “very spiritual thing.” This year, the Terror is helping out a trio of families, all of whom also got a chance to participate in the festivities themselves.

Despite the logistical challenges that come every year, including code issues that prevented them from hosting the event in 2021, Gibson says being able to help out in a way that allows people to have fun is the most rewarding thing he can do.