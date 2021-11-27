Have you seen this man? Mount Carmel Police looking for hit-and-run suspect

MOUNT CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) — The Mt. Carmel Police Department tell Eyewitness News they are searching for a black male with dreadlock style hair. They add that he was last seen wearing yellow pants and a yellow shirt.

Police say the man was driving a black Ford F350 pulling a trailer that collided with three vehicles in front of him. The F350 became disabled and the subject fled on foot. At least three people were injured and transported to the Wabash General Hospital, officials say.

Dispatch determined that the F350 was stolen out of Georgia.

MCPD reported they received information that the suspect was given a ride to Princeton, Indiana by an area man unaware of the incident. They added that the suspect was dropped off in the Burger King area near Walmart and was last seen near Menards.

Police say an intensive search in Princeton has yielded no results at this time. They add the recovered stolen vehicle will be processed as a crime scene for further evidence gathering. According to officials, all accident victims have been released from the hospital.

Police urge you to contact MCPD at 618-262-4114 with any information on suspect whereabouts or identity.