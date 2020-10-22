Hawg N Sauce closed until Friday; switching to take out only

MOUNT VERNON, Ind (WEHT) Hawg N Sauce has closed temporarily to deal with COVID-19. In a Facebook post Wednesday, Hawg N Sauce said they had been notified that an employee had tested positive for the virus.

The restaurant says everyone believed to have been in close proximity to the employee was immediately sent home for a two week quarantine. The post also says the employee followed CDC guidelines and had no direct interaction with customers.

The restaurant will go through deep cleaning Thursday and will reopen Friday morning at 10:30 for take out only until further notice.

(This story was originally published on October 21, 2020)

