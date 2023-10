HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Haynie’s Corner Arts District will be holding their pumpkin carving party on October 25.

The community is invited to help make the corner spooky for Halloween, by helping to decorate the Haynie’s Corner fountain with carved pumpkins. During the free family event, 200 pumpkins will be available on a first come, first served basis for carving.

The Pumpkin Carving party will take place from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the corner of 2nd Street and Adams Avenue in Evansville.