EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Haynie’s Corner in Evansville will hold a pumpkin carving party from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officials say 200 free pumpkins will be available for carving. After they are carved, the pumpkins will be left on display in Haynie’s Corner.

The event will also feature temporary tattoos, hot chocolate and cider and treats for all costumed dogs and pets.