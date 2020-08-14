Haysville woman arrested after alleged theft

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT)- The Indiana State Police says a Haysville woman was arrested after reportedly stealing from a Jasper family while she was pet sitting for them.

The ISP adds the family noticed several items were missing from the home when they returned from being out of town. Several missing items were reportedly found in Cassandra Henke-Meyer’s home, along with controlled substances she was not prescribed for. Henke-Meyer now faces several charges including burglary and theft.

This story was originally published on Aug. 13, 2020

