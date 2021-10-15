Potential hazardous chemical incident at Toyota plant in Gibson County

GIBSON CO., Ind (WEHT) There was an incident with a hazardous chemical at the Toyota plant on Friday.

Princeton Fire Department says they were called out over concerns of 5 drums of cleaner. One drum had swelled and others were discolored. Fire officials were able to determine there was no major threat.

Toyota officials released this statement:

“On the morning of October 15th, Toyota and Princeton fire departments responded to a call to investigate a potential hazardous material incident at Toyota’s Indiana plant. The scene has been contained and no injuries were reported. Both fire departments have departed. Toyota is investigating the incident and will take countermeasures as appropriate.”

The paint department at Toyota was evacuated and firefighters depressurized the drums. None of the material was leaked and there was no risk to any employees.