HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Indiana Department of Transportation announced an emergency road closure for State Road 56 in Hazleton on Tuesday to repair a railroad crossing.

Officials say crews will close State Road 56 between Main Street and Ohio Street on Tuesday for the repairs. The repairs are expected to take four days to complete, depending on weather.

INDOT says the official detour for the closure is U.S. 41 to State Road 64 to State Road 65. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure.