Hazmat teams called to assist in Warrick County chemical leak

WARRICK COUNTY (WEHT) — The Ohio Township Fire Department (OTFD) was dispatched around 8:40 Friday night to a report of a chemical odor in the 5700 block of Brookstone Drive.

The first crews said they arrived in the area to investigate and found an unknown chemical leaking down the hill from a industrial facility. The facility found with the leak was located on Prospect Drive behind the neighborhood.

Officials tell us the duty chief upgraded the incident to a Level 1 hazmat incident and requested Scott Township Fire and EMS for mutual aide HAZMAT resources, Chandler FIre Department who moved apparatus for standby coverage, and Warrick EMS for standby as well made contact with Warrick County EMA and Law Enforcement.

Due to the initial flammable gas readings that were encountered, fire officials tell us it prompted a small evacuation of part of the affected neighborhood. Warrick County Dispatch said they utilized the reverse 911 feature, as well as door to door contact by Law Enforcement to make notification of the evacuation area and some areas were deemed okay to shelter in place.

Fire officials say that Hazmat Technicians were able to slow and eventually stop the leak that appeared to be coming from a 15,000 gallon storage tank, and was escaping the containment area. They added that teams contained the runoff with assistance from the facilities employees using absorbent materials.

The OTFD then added that the scene was turned over to a clean up company to take care of the spill. All residents were allowed to return to their homes and normal activities. Fire officials tell Eyewitness News that the leak contained miscellaneous petroleum byproducts.