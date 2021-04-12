HCC introduces on-campus Care Center for students in need

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Henderson Community College hopes a new program will make it easier for people to pursue higher education. The college created a Care Center on campus that provides food and personal hygiene items.

All enrolled students are eligible. All they have to do is fill out a form detailing their needs. HCC says this is not income-based and does not affect a student’s financial aid.

Officials say the pandemic brought to light some of the challenges faced by students. They say food insecurity was a huge issue.

Students can use the Care Center once a month. It is open Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Thursday from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Students can check in at the front desk of the Start Center, located on the second floor of the Sullivan Technology Center.

(This story was originally published on April 12, 2021)