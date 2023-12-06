HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – As many school districts, including here in the Tri-State, deal with driver shortages, 4 administrators from Henderson County Schools’ central office decided to buckle up and take matters into their own hands. That includes the Director of Administration Ryan Reusch. As a former South Middle School principal, Reusch says this gives him the opportunity to once again interact with students.

“A lot of kids recognize me as the former principal and we have a little interaction,” says Reusch. “I try to wear a nice funny Christmas tie to get a laugh and had a smile. And so we have a good time with it.”

Reusch and his counterparts say they saw a need and filled it and hope to be an example for other districts, as well.

“We just felt like this was something that we needed to do and we were encouraging our teachers and our coaches to do the same thing,” explains Reusch. “And I think it started to create somewhat of a ripple effect because some of our teachers and coaches and administrators are starting to to jump on board.”

In the midst of driver shortages, a recent bus accident in Henderson also proves the need to have depth to the driver lineup.

“If an accident happens, which they all are going to happen, we now have the knowledge at district office, we can get in our cars and go and we can we can quickly get a bus and take students where they need to go very quickly,” says Reusch.

Averaging one route a week, Reusch and his co-workers are glad to help, but don’t expect them to take any credit.

“We don’t want any pats on the back,” says Reusch, “but we’re just trying to keep this thing going.”

Reusch says while they do have drivers in the training pipeline, the CDL process can take between 3 and 6 months. Henderson County Schools continues to hire for open driver positions. That information can be found at their website.