HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft of several thousand pounds of aluminum ingots stored in a warehouse owned by Silver Creek Trucking.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the theft was reported just after 8 a.m. on Tuesday. Police say the value of the ingots is approximately $50,000.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at 270-826-2713.