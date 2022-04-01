HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) worked with the Madisonville Police Department (MPD) to pinpoint the source of a terroristic threat toward a school.

On March 31, around 7:45 p.m., HCSO said a person, impersonating another, sent a text message saying the individual was going to take a firearm to a local middle school with criminal intent. HCSO says that both MPD and HCSO have spoken to all parties involved and have charged the juvenile in this incident.

HCSO says that the juvenile has been charged with the felony of Terroristic Threatening 2nd Degree.