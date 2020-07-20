HCSO: Madisonville man arrested after string of burglaries

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – A Madisonville man is now facing charges after deputies say he was involved in multiple burglaries and thefts across Grapevine and Madisonville.

Deputies with the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office were sent to Highland Avenue for an active arrest warrant for 21-year-old Joshua Glanden on Sunday.

Deputies say they found stolen items and drugs during a search of Glanden’s home.

Deputies say Glanden was seen on home surveillance video footage trespassing and getting into unlocked vehicles during daylight hours.

If anyone has information on the thefts, you’re asked to contact the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office at (270)821-5661.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 19, 2020)