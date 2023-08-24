HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Frontier League will present Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke the 2023 Commissioner’s Award of Excellence before Thursday night’s Otters game at Bosse Field.

In a press release, officials say Winnecke has always been an advocate of the Otters to charities and businesses and has helped build up the team and the community. Otters officials also noted the mayor’s work keeping the Garvin Park area looking nice and called him instrumental in the city’s efforts to bring a potential MLB game to Bosse Field.

Otters owner Bill Bussing said they owe a debt of gratitude for the mayor’s support of Bosse Field and their ballclub, and even said “He would make Benjamin Bosse proud.”

“First and foremost, Mayor Winnecke is a baseball fan, a diehard baseball fan, actually,” Bussing said in a release. “He has displayed that passion in his efforts on behalf of the Otters, even before he became mayor. He and Carol are season ticket holders who spend many nights each summer at the ballpark.”

The award will be presented during the pregame festivities on the field at 6:15 p.m..