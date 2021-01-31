Head on crash in Henderson Co. leads to stolen vehicle arrest

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) A Henderson woman was arrested after police say a head on collision led to the discovery of a stolen vehicle.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Department responded to the crash site near the 10000 block of US 60 East around 4:09 p.m. Saturday. Both drivers and a minor were taken to Deaconess Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Later in the evening, police in Vanderburgh County say they received a report of a stolen vehicle matching one of the vehicles involved in the wreck.

Jenny Pool, 39, of Henderson was located at Deaconess and arrested. She is charged with receiving stolen property over $10,000.

