Head on crash with semi claims the life of Evansville man

WAYNE CO, Ill (WEHT) – An Evansville man is dead after a head on crash with a semi truck.

It happened along I-64 near the 96 mile-marker just before 9:30 a.m Thursday.

According to Illinois State Police, a van was heading west on the interstate when the driver lost control and crossed into the eastbound lanes, crashing into a semi.

The driver of the van, identified only as a 26-year old male from Evansville, died at the scene. The driver of the semi refused medical attention.

The crash remains under investigation.