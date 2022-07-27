HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A surprise inspection left thousands of motorists frustrated Wednesday, with the northbound Twin Bridge dwindled down to one lane. This delay, however, isn’t going away anytime soon.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says inspections will continue through at least Friday, August 5. According to state officials, this work will require lane closures twice a day for the northbound bridge.

To accommodate equipment, the bridge will see lane closures daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Although lane closures can be expected daily for some time, there will be no lane closure on Saturday after 3 p.m.

Officials say weather could affect the completion schedule for this project. KYTC encourages drivers to slow down and be cautious when approaching the work zone.

