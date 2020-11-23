Health Department: Illinois wedding possible spreader event

WABASH CO, Ill (WEHT) The Wabash County Health Department has announced a possible COVID-19 spreader event. In an email release they said if you attended a wedding on November 14 at the VFW in Mount Carmel, you could have been exposed to multiple confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.

If you are experiencing any COVID symptoms, the health department recommends calling the Wabash General Hotline at 618-263-6233. If you are not experiencing symptoms but think you could be a contact, please call the Wabash County Health Department at 618-263-3873.

