VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Health Department (VCHD) is offering a program to help people stop smoking.

VCHD officials say the VCHD Freedom from Smoking Program (FFS) is an evidence-based smoking cessation program produced by the American Lung Association. VCHD says this is a seven-week virtual learning course to help people learn the necessary skills and get the right resources to quit.

VCHD says people who are enrolled will navigate through the Self-Help Freedom from Smoking Guide on their own. Participants will have a required weekly call with a Facilitator to make sure they are working through the material, to answer questions, to provide the next steps, and to offer encouragement. Nicotine Replacement Therapy will also be offered free of charge.

The requirements to enter are:

18 years of age or older

Current smoker of either cigarettes or e-cigarettes, or have quit within the past two months

A person may not participate in the program more than two times.

If someone is pregnant and is at 36 weeks gestation or more, then they can participate in the program. If they are pregnant and at less than 36 weeks gestation, the person can join the Baby & Me – Tobacco Free program.

VCHD officials say for people to call 812-435-2400 or register online to join the program.