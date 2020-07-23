Health department receiving extra help with inspections

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Vanderburgh County Health Department has been given extra hands with inspections.

The Vanderburgh County Commissioners have signed a contract with SL Green Services to fill in after the employees of the health department get off at 5 pm.

“It’s important hat 24 hours a day, not just 8 hours a day, we are checking businesses for compliance with the governor’s plan,” Jeff Hatfield says.

Inspectors are looking to make sure businesses following the guidelines put in place by Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb. Things like the restricted capacity and employees wearing masks.

But with the number of businesses in the county and the limited staff at the health department pose a problem. County Commission President Jeff Hatfield came up with a plan, “after five was the hole in which we weren’t doing any checks because we didn’t have people. so it was my idea to hire a firm to do inspection’s after five.”

The firm employees have been given guidance and are asked to just observe and report.

“They have a check list that was provided to them by the county law department and the health department so as to keep them in compliance to what they’re looking for,” Hatfield explains.

Brittany McIntire is the general manager for Pizza King in Evansville and Newburgh. She explains their westside store has already been visited by the health department, but that’s because someone sent a complaint.

The business was found in compliance with governor’s guidelines.

McIntire says she is in support of any inspection, “I think it’s better safe than sorry.” No matter who is doing them.

“As long as they’re covered up when they come in, I’m okay with it,” McIntire says.

But instead, she’s more concerned about what could happen if businesses have to shut down again, “if people aren’t following the rules then people are going to be out of a job again and that’s not good.”

Hatfield says as long as the governor’s guidlines are in place the inspections will continue and the county will foot the bill.

The Evansville Mayor’s extended executive order on masks went into effect on Wednesday. The order does not have any enforcement previsions to it.

(This story was originally published on July 22, 2020)