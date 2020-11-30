Health First offering COVID testing in Providence

A medical worker takes a nasal swab sample from a student to test for COVID-19 at the Brooklyn Health Medical Alliance urgent care pop up testing site in New York City. New York’s governor has imposed tough new restrictions in several areas recording high infection rates to try to ward off a second coronavirus wave. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

PROVIDENCE, Ky (WEHT) All December long, Health First is offering COVID-19 testing every Monday and Wednesday at New Life Family Worship Center in Providence. Testing will also be offered at Calhoun Baptist Church every Tuesday and Thrusday. Testing hours are from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at both locations.

There is no cost or residency requirements, but participants should have their driver’s license and insurance card ready.

Testing by appointment is also available at all Health First locations on Tuesdays from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. and Wednesdays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Call 1-877-667-7017 to schedule.

(This story was originally published on November 30, 2020)

