Health officials ask nursing homes stop visitations

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The Vanderburgh County Health Department and the Indiana State Department of Health are asking all nursing homes to stop indoor visits, but outdoor visitations will be encouraged.

The restriction comes after Vanderburgh County saw a spike of positive COVID-19 test results this month including long term health care facilities workers, affecting 9 different nursing homes in Vanderburgh County and 3 in Warrick County.

Local and state health officials advised nursing homes to stop in person visits after the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services issued Nursing Home Reopening Guidance which outlines criteria that could be used to determine when restrictions can be lifted. Nursing homes are encouraged to follow the guidance from state and local officials when making decisions about relaxing restrictions during the pandemic.

The Vanderburgh County Health Department and the Indiana State Department of Health tells Eyewitness News they will work together to make informed decisions and recommendations for long term care facilities.

(This story was originally published on July 22, 2020)

