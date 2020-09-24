Health officials ask residents to exercise caution as state moves toward full reopening

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Evansville will move with the rest of the state to the final phase of governor Holcomb’s reopen Indiana plan. Now, city and health officials are asking people to exercise caution as we move forward. This comes as local health officials confirm at least one person has tested positive for COVID-19 and the flu.

Wednesday’s announcement by the governor comes as people were lined up waiting to be tested for COVID. Local health care professionals are urging people to remain cautious with venues like restaurants and malls now able to go with maximum capacity.

“Get your flu shot as soon as possible,” Dr. Ken Spear says.

That’s the advice the mayor’s task force voiced this afternoon with a confirmed person with COVID and the flu.

“It’s really critical this year because we know based on a lot of the data coming in that there definitely is potential for a much more serious illness based on a con-infection with both of these viruses,” Dr. Heidi Dunniway

Dr. James Porter with Deaconess Hospital says right now Deaconess and Ascension St. Vincent are not approaching capacity in the hospitals. But that could change, “we could definitely run into issues of having enough capacity and more widespread flu if we don’t get those flu shots and do some things to get the COVID rates down now.”

Restaurants and bars are on the shortlist of businesses able to reopen to full capacity starting this weekend.

“It’s been nice to welcome back some of our customers who have been waiting and waiting patiently to come in,” Ryan Huck the owner of Spankey’s Una Pizza says.

Huck says they didn’t take the same approach many did when reopening phases first started he stayed closed longer.

“It’s not about me it’s about the 30 employees we have that rely on me to make the right decisions to keep them safe and keep money in their pockets,” Huck continues.

Huck says this time around the restaurant will open as protocols allow. The gradual move to stage five will begin Saturday and last until October 17th.

