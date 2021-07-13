Health officials issue warning over Delta variant of COVID-19

A warning from some local health officials in a western Kentucky county about a variant of COVID-19.

Hopkins County Health officials say the Delta variant, which is more contagious, may be in western Kentucky soon.

It comes as some counties are seeing more cases in recent weeks.

You don’t see as many signs about masks indoors around the Tri-State as you did at the peak of the coronavirus pandemic. But signs the virus is still around haven’t left.

“I think it’s pretty well over, but it’s still here,” said Roger Case of Muhlenberg County.

“They’re just getting too much out without masks and everything, getting together. I just don’t think it’s over with myself,” adds Linda Burden of McLean County.

Hopkins County Health officials warn the delta variant may be in the region soon, after more than 60 cases were reported in the past week, and the variant is reported in two neighboring counties. Baptist Health officials say they’re seeing an uptick in cases too, but few patients in their hospital with it. Hopkins health officials suspect the case increase is due to recent 4th of July gatherings.

“Ours are certainly larger than what we want to see. We’re concerned about the Delta variant. We have not had any positive tests for Delta variant yet, but the number of tests done with the Delta variant is very small,” says Hopkins Co. Judge Executive Jack Whitfield, Jr.

Hopkins and Muhlenberg Counties are two of nine Kentucky counties in the orange zone as of Monday. Muhlenberg health officials report 35 new cases last week, but no Delta variant cases. Officials in both Hopkins and Muhlenberg Counties currently have no plans to reinstate COVID related restrictions.

“If that were to happen, it would have to happen as a recommendation of public health, and that kind of word would come out from Frankfort. I certainly hope we don’t have to go back to that,” said Muhlenberg Co. Judge Executive Curtis McGehee.

Both health and county officials recommend people still get the vaccine, but if they do have any questions, make sure to ask their doctor about it before getting it.

(This story was originally published on July 13, 2021)