Health provider back steps on letter misinforming patients

(WEHT) — UnitedHealthcare sent letters to its patients back in August with informing them that certain Ascension St. Vincent facilities and providers in the Evansville area were no longer participating in the UnitedHealthcare network.

On Friday, the health provider says the letter was sent in error.

Corrected letters are now being sent to patients informing them that the agreement between Ascension St. Vincent and UnitedHealthcare has not changed, and patients can continue to receive services from their doctors at Ascension St. Vincent hospitals and facilities as they have in the past.

The company says scheduled procedures and office visits will not be impacted and patients can continue to see their doctors and other care providers at Ascension St. Vincent.

If patients are confused about their coverage, they can call UnitedHealthcare customer service at the number on their member identification card or call Ascension St. Vincent at 888-338-2273.

(This story was originally published on September 18, 2020)