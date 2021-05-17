Hearing scheduled for Owensboro confederate statue

DAVIESS CO, Ky (WEHT) – A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday about a lawsuit over the confederate statue on the lawn of the Daviess County Courthouse.

The United Daughters of the Confederacy filed the lawsuit claiming they own the statue about a month ago.

The group filed suit against the Daviess County Fiscal Court asking a judge to order the county to return the statue to them and prevent the county from relocating the statue on their own.

Lawyers for the fiscal court are now claiming the group doesn’t have evidence it owns the statue and that the fiscal court talked with the group about moving the statue before.

The lawyers are asking a judge to dismiss the lawsuit.