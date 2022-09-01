JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – The Heart of Jasper is hosting its second annual Dinner on Main Street fundraiser on October 1 on Jasper’s North Main Street.

A news release says this event is for people 21 and over in which people can enjoy food from local farms. The food includes marinated pork and chicken fajitas. In terms of other activities, there will be music, margaritas, and a cash bar.

Happy Hour begins at 5 p.m. followed by dinner at 6 p.m. There will be a Fajita Bar with pork, chicken, and grilled vegetables along with rice, beans, tortillas and more. There will also be vegetarian and gluten-free options. Each guest will also get cake balls. Picnic tables will be placed on Main Street beginning at 7th and Main running through 8th and Main.

The welcome and registration table will be located at the intersection of 7th and Main near Corbin’s Drapery and Design. Guests should register upon arrival. Located next to the registration table will be a Silent Auction Piñata. The fundraiser is for 2023 alley enhancements, says a press release.

The organization says the cost is $75 per ticket or $500 for a table which includes 6 tickets and a pitcher of margaritas. Tickets can be purchased and paid for online.