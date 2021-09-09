Heart of Jasper hosting Farm to Table Dinner

JASPER, Ind (WEHT)– Friday, September 17, will mark Heart of Jasper’s first Farm to Table Dinner event. It will be held on North Main Street. All proceeds will go towards Downtown projects such as flowers, crosswalk murals, alley activation, and banners.

Guests will be served a meal by Brew cooked with food donated from local farms. Snaps Bar and grill will have a bubbly cash bar. Happy Hour will start at 5:30 PM with charcuterie boards made up of local meats, cheeses, honey, and baguette.

Dinner will be served at 6:30 PM starting with a garden-fresh salad topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, onion, bleu cheese garnished with a vinaigrette. The entrée includes marinated turkey tenders with housemade pesto, coffee-rubbed marinated pork loin, a farmer’s selection of grilled summer vegetables, and fresh local bread and apple butter. For dessert, each guest will receive a serving of flan.

Picnic tables decorated in rustic farm décor will be placed on Main Street beginning at 6th and Main running through 8th and Main.

The Welcome and Registration table will be located at the intersection of 6th and Main near City Hall. Guests are asked to register once they arrive. Located next to the Registration table will be a Silent Auction basket with items donated from local businesses. Cash or check will be accepted. You can watch Tommy Boy at the Astra Theatre after dinner if you buy a $5 ticket.

The cost for this dinner event is $75 per ticket or $500 for a table which includes 6 tickets and 2 bottles of wine.

Tickets can be purchased on Heart of Jasper’s website or at City Hall, where cash or a check will be accepted.