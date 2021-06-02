Heart of Jasper recognized as 2021 Main Street America affiliate

JASPER, Ind (WEHT) – Heart of Jasper, a non-profit focused on improving the city’s downtown area, has been recognized as a 2021 Main Street America affiliate.

Main Street America recognizes programs from across the country to help with economic development. This announcement comes after Heart of Jasper began its Façade Grant Program, which reinvested nearly $50,000 to five business to improve the outside of their buildings.

In recent months, the city has also installed art, flower beds and planters around the city. Now they’re preparing for their newest project, The Pop-Up Market. Starting on June 5, ten local vendors will sell goods around the square in downtown Jasper.