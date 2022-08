HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – On August 26, 1995, Heather Teague disappeared from “Newburgh Beach” in Henderson County.

Since then, Heather Teague’s mother Sarah has taken the Kentucky State Police to court over records related to her daughter’s disappearance. Teague was legally declared dead, something her mother said had to happen to obtain FBI files.

Heather Teague’s body was never found, and no arrests have been made in connection to the case.