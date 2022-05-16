GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — Troopers say a shooting has led to heavy law enforcement presence near the Love’s Truck Stop off Highway 41 in Gibson County.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Todd Ringle tells Eyewitness News that it started as a domestic situation and the male suspect fled the scene. He says a woman fired a gun and law enforcement officers currently have her in custody.

Troopers say this is an active situation. We have crews on the way to the scene to bring you more information.

This is a developing story.