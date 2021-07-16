Incident at Arrowhead Motel in Evansville ends peacefully

UPDATE: Evansville Police say the man came out and surrendered to officers. The incident ended peacefully.

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Eyewitness news has received reports of a heavy police presence on Fares Ave. in Evansville.

Police say they are looking for a man they believe is in a hotel room at the Arrowhead Motel. Police were initially called to the scene looking for a robbery suspect.

We’re told crews have shut down Fares Ave. Eyewitness News has a crew on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story.